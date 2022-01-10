Gujarat: Five dead, 10 injured as van collides with truck

Five persons died and 10 others were injured in a road accident on the Dholka-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad on Saturday night when a speeding van collided with a truck.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9.45 pm on Saturday outside Dev Ganesha complex in Dholka city when an Eeco van carrying 15 persons collided with a moving truck, after allegedly trying to overtake from the wrong side. Of the 15 people travelling in the van, four were children.

The deceased are Mahendra Thakor, his wife Chhaya Thakor, his parents Bahadur Thakor and Hansaben Thakor and aunt Kanchan Thakor — all residents of Matar Taluka in Kheda , police said.

The deceased are all between 27 and 65 years, police added.

Police said the van was being driven by Mahendra Thakor and the victims were travelling to Barwala for a temple visit from their village.

Ten others who were travelling in the van received minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after treatment.

“On a road stretch adjacent to Dev Ganesh complex in Dholka, Mahendra tried to overtake a heavy vehicle in a negligent manner and crashed into it,” said Pravinbhai Thakor, uncle of Mahendra who survived the accident.

Taking cognisance, police have booked the deceased Thakor under Indian Penal Code sections 304A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving on Sunday.

In another accident, a 35-year-old man was killed and five others were injured when a Hyundai i10 car collided with a truck on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad rural early Sunday morning.

According to police, the deceased identified as Chintan Patel, a resident of Nikol, was travelling with his family when around 6 am, a truck driver negligently turned the steering as the i10 car was about to overtake, resulting in the latter crashing into the vehicle.

Police said that a First Information Report has been lodged against the unknown driver of the truck under Indian Penal Code section 304A for causing death due to negligence.