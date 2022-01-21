Gujarat: Five more AAP workers join BJP

Days after two senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat — Mahesh Savani and Vijay Suvada — quit the party, the BJP welcomed five more party leaders Thursday providing further jolts to the political newcomers.

AAP North Zone president Manoj Darji, AAP Gandhinagar Women Cell president Savitri Sharma, AAP’s Manasa Taluka secretary Pravin Thakor, Manasa Taluka Vice President Ajaysinh Chavda and Manasa Taluka co-secretary Pankaj Kumar Parmar joined the BJP at the party headquarters “Shree Kamalam” in Koba of Gandhinagar Thursday. The newcomers joined the party in the presence of BJP Gujarat general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela.

“AAP wants to spread anarchy in the country and misguide the public. During the recently held Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections, the public had rejected the anarchist elements of AAP,” said Vaghela.