Gujarat fishmeal producers call off their strike

Fishmeal producers of the country, who have been on an indefinite strike since the beginning of August to protest against the levying of five per cent Goods and Services Tax, called off their strike on Monday, after BJP MP from Junagadh, Rajesh Chudasama, assured them that he would represent their grievances to the Central government.

Advertising

“Our strike has been called off in the interest of the nation,” Dawood Sait, National Secretary of All India FishMeal and Oil Manufacturers and Merchants Association, said on Monday. “Rajesh Chudasama, Member of Parliament, requested us to end the strike as fishermen and boat owners were suffering huge loss across India,” he added.

“He assured us that he has already raised the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister to clear our demands and rescue the fishmeal industry from extinction,” the association’s national secretary said.

Fishmeal producers of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra and other states had been on an indefinite strike since last month. Around two dozen fishmeal producers of Gujarat had joined the strike since August 16, after Sait held a meeting with them in Veraval.