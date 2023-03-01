scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
560 fishermen from Gujarat in Pakistani jails, state govt tells Assembly

Among them, 274 fishermen (49 per cent) have been caught just in the last two years, said the government in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour.

fishermen held, indian express560 fishermen from Gujarat are held in jails in Pakistan the state government stated in the Legislative Assembly. (File Representational Photo)
560 fishermen from Gujarat in Pakistani jails, state govt tells Assembly
As many as 560 fishermen from Gujarat are held in jails in Pakistan as on December 31, 2022, the state government stated in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday.

Among them, 274 fishermen (49 per cent) have been caught just in the last two years, said the government in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour. In 2021, 193 fishermen were caught, while in 2022, 81 fishermen were caugh

To ensure that the apprehended fishermen and their boats were released, the state government made 11 formal requests in 2021 to the Union home ministry. Similarly, 10 requests were made in 2022, the reply added.

The Indian Express had reported in the past that several Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails had completed their sentence but the entire process of identifying and verifying the nationality of the fishermen and getting Consular access takes several months. The fishermen cross the maritime boundary in search of schools of fish that are easier to find in less polluted waters there.

Currently, the Gujarat government provides Rs 300 per day as compensation to the family of the captured fishermen. In 2021, when 323 fishermen from Gujarat were in Pakistani jails, the state government paid financial assistance of Rs 4.28 crore to their families. As of June 2022, the government paid Rs 2.58 crore to the families of 425 fishermen.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:35 IST
