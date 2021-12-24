Gujarat: Fisherman suffers snake bite while fishing mid-sea

A fisherman from Gujarat was bit by a snake while fishing mid-sea and he was evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday. This is the second such incident within a fortnight where the Coast guard provided medical assistance to a fisherman who suffered snake bite, official sources said.

On receiving a distress call about the master of the fishing boat “Rutika” being bit by a snake, the Interceptor Boat -152 which was on operational deployment was diverted to evacuate the fisherman.

According to officials, the fisherman suffered the snake bite while retrieving a fishing net about 17 nautical miles southwest of Dwarka. First-aid and initial medical assistance were provided to the patient on-board the Coast Guard boat and later he was brought to Okha harbour for further treatment.

He was later shifted to a government hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

In a similar incident on December 12, the master of the Indian fishing boat “Badrika” suffered a snake bite while retrieving fishing nets 54 nautical miles south-west of Veraval. Coast Guard had provided similar assistance even then.