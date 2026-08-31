Gujarat fisherman jailed in Pakistan dies, 2nd case this year

A fisherman from Gujarat who was imprisoned in a Pakistan jail even after he had completed his sentence died on August 27.
He was the second fisherman from the state who died while in Pakistan’s custody this year.
The information was made public by Jatin Desai, a Mumbai-based peace activist and journalist who has been taking up the cause of Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistan jails, in a statement on Monday. Desai also demanded the immediate release of 177 fishermen who have not been released from Pakistan jails even after they had completed their sentences.
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In the statement, Desai stated, “On 27 August, an Indian imprisoned fisherman from Gujarat died in a Karachi hospital. This year, two Indian fishermen died in Pakistan’s custody. The sentence of a fisherman who died last week was completed in March 2022. He was in jail for four years even after completion of his sentence.”
The deceased fisherman, whose name was withheld, hailed from the Una region of Gujarat. Earlier this year on January 16, another fisherman from Gujarat had died in Pakistan’s custody.
While demanding the release of the 177 Indian fishermen, Desai said, “India released and repatriated 25 Pakistani prisoners, including eight fishermen through Attari-Wagah border on Saturday (August 29)… Pakistan needs to release and repatriate 177 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentence long back and whose nationality has been confirmed years ago. Pakistan must reciprocate India’s goodwill gesture and release Indian fishermen and other civilian prisoners who have completed their sentences and whose nationality is also confirmed.“
According to Desai, as many as 197 Indian fishermen were languishing in Pakistan jails at present. A majority of them are from Gujarat and the Union territory of Diu.
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Earlier this month, Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace & Democracy (PIPFPD), a group working for peace between India and Pakistan, and National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) had organised a press conference in Ahmedabad. In the conference, relatives of the captured fishermen urged both countries to use the occasion of their respective Independence Days on August 14 and 15 to free the fishermen.
Mortal remains of the fisherman who died on August 27 are likely to reach his home in Gujarat in around a month, after completion of several official formalities between the two countries.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More