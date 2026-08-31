Gujarat fisherman jailed in Pakistan dies, 2nd case this year

Earlier this year on January 16, another fisherman from Gujarat had died in Pakistan’s custody. (File Photo)

A fisherman from Gujarat who was imprisoned in a Pakistan jail even after he had completed his sentence died on August 27.

He was the second fisherman from the state who died while in Pakistan’s custody this year.

The information was made public by Jatin Desai, a Mumbai-based peace activist and journalist who has been taking up the cause of Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistan jails, in a statement on Monday. Desai also demanded the immediate release of 177 fishermen who have not been released from Pakistan jails even after they had completed their sentences.

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In the statement, Desai stated, “On 27 August, an Indian imprisoned fisherman from Gujarat died in a Karachi hospital. This year, two Indian fishermen died in Pakistan’s custody. The sentence of a fisherman who died last week was completed in March 2022. He was in jail for four years even after completion of his sentence.”