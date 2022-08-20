scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Gujarat: First phase of Green Hydrogen plant commissioned at L&T’s Hazira complex

The plant, spread across 3,000 sqm, would deal with the generation of high purity of hydrogen (99.99 percent) and oxygen and their captive consumption in the manufacturing shops.

In the first phase 380 KW Alkaline Electrolyser has been installed while in future the company has planned for further expansion.

A Green Hydrogen plant was inaugurated at L&T’s A M Naik heavy engineering complex at Hazira in Gujarat’s Surat Saturday afternoon by Indian Oil Corporation Limited chairman Shrikant Vaidya. The plant has thus started the production of Green Hydrogen based on an alkaline electrolysis process.

It is the first-of-its-kind of Green Hydrogen plant in the country, said Subramanian Sarma (whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (energy), of L&T )

The plant has been designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800 KiloWatt, based on both alkaline and PEM (420 KW), and will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990 KW peak DC capacity and 500 KWH battery energy storage system.

In the first phase 380 KW Alkaline Electrolyser has been installed while in future the company has planned for further expansion.

The plant, spread across 3,000 sqm, would deal with the generation of high purity of hydrogen (99.99 percent) and oxygen and their captive consumption in the manufacturing shops. A blend of 15 per cent of hydrogen with natural gas will be used as fuel, said the company source.

After the inaugural event, Subramaniam Sarma said, “This initiative is in line with climate leadership targets of ‘Lakshya 2026’ that will help reduce green house gases footprint for us as well as our clients by approximately 300 tons per annum.”

He further said, “This is a first-of-its-kind plant in the country which has come up with fire fighting, digital and automation operations. It will have daily production of 45 kilograms of Green Hydrogen, which will be used for captive consumption of the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex. It took seven months to start working on this plant and get it commissioned. We will expand this plant to our other manufacturing facilities and also to our customers. L&T has pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2035, and carbon neutrality by 2040 by making Green Hydrogen as an integral part of its clean fuel adoption policy.”

Elaborating on the plans to bring down the price of hydrogen, Sarma said, “As we scale up, the per unit cost will be dropped. We use natural gas behind such production. The rate of one-kilogram hydrogen worldwide is around 4 US dollars and once we scale up and through expansion in the next 8 to 9 years, the price will naturally go down, with the usage of new technologies. The Central Government has indicated that it will be mandating all refineries to use Hydrogen in the refineries to remove the sulphur. The fuel used in the car is desulphurised fuel and a lot of hydrogen is used to remove the sulphur. It is brown hydrogen in natural gas.”

Sarma further emphasized that the company would take the Green Hydrogen concept to all refineries in the public and private sectors to help them blend current brown hydrogen and bring Green Hydrogen. There are also opportunities in the steel plant, cement industries, and other sectors, he said.

Derek Shah (senior vice-president and head Green Energy Business) was present on the occasion.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 06:50:12 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

