Gujarat: First COVID-19 patient from Ahmedabad district discharged

Twenty-seven-year-old Ravi Khetan’s 21-day stay at Ahmedabad’s Civil hospital concluded Thursday, as he got a rousing welcome when he reached home.

Ravi is the first COVID-19 patient from Ahmedabad district (outside city or municipal corporation limits) who was discharged on Thursday. His family and neighbours, welcomed him when he reached home, as did the district administration that hailed his recovery.

“He is among the three COVID-19 patients from Ahmedabad district area who has been discharged, so far. So certainly it brings smiles on everyone’s faces,” said Ahmedabad District Development Officer Arun Mahesh Babu.

The test result came as a shock for Ravi who got listed as the first case from Ahmedabad district, as he lives in Shela on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

“I was not expecting to have got infected since when I returned from the United Kingdom on March 17, at that time the outbreak wasn’t this severe. Also, I had taken all precautions during my journey as well as after I reached home,” said the IT professional who works with an MNC and was in the UK on a business visit.

However, the day of his arrival in Ahmedabad, Ravi developed symptoms, including fever and sore throat.

“Even at that time I was not expecting at all. That was the reason I went to my local doctor who then referred me to the civil hospital and got tested for COVID-19,” Ravi said.

Tested on March 19, his report confirming him positive landed him at the hospital the following day.

“All this had shocked me and I was afraid of what will happen next. But the doctors counselled me to remain positive,” Ravi said.

Also, his anxiety did not last long as the same day three more COVID-19 patients were admitted in his room. While two are younger than him, one is a sexagenarian.

“Soon, we four got along well and would spend days chatting, reading or on the mobile phone,” he added.

His family members — parents, brother, sister-in-law and their two-year-old son — didn’t develop any symptoms.

