Gujarat: Fire breaks out in two commercial complexes in Ahmedabad; no casualty

Two fire incidents were reported in two commercial complexes in Ahmedabad city on Sunday with no casualties or injuries.

According to officials of the Fire Safety Department, the first incident was reported at Akaar Complex at Relief Road in Old City Ahmedabad around 11 am on Sunday. The fire started from a garment shop on the first floor and spread to the second and third floors. As many as six shops were gutted, however, no casualties or injuries were reported.

“After the fire was reported, over 60 personnel with six fire tenders along with one hydraulic machine were rushed to the spot. We managed to douse the fire in the next 45 minutes. No casualty or injuries were reported. The reason behind the fire remains unknown as the garment shop was shut at the time of accident,” said a senior official of Fire Safety Department, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As many as six shops were gutted in the fire. (Nirmal Harindran) As many as six shops were gutted in the fire. (Nirmal Harindran)

The second incident was reported at the Ganesh Meridian commercial complex opposite Kargil petrol pump on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway on Sunday evening.

According to officials, the fire started from the electrical duct space in C block of the commercial complex and spread through the electrical cables installed in the building. Heavy smoke filled office spaces on each floor of the building. As many as seven persons were rescued by fire fighters and glass windows on several floors were broken to let out smoke.

“The fire could have started due to a short circuit in the electrical duct in the commercial complex. The fire did not enter the office area as it was reported in the initial stages only. We have doused the fire and no injury has been reported,” said Rajesh Bhatt, chief fire officer, AMC.