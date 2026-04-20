Fire officer, aide arrested after being caught accepting bribe of Rs. 2 lakh in Bhavnagar

The ACB on Monday said it arrested Maheshkumar Amrit Patel, Deputy Regional Fire Officer, Class-II, Gujarat State Fire Prevention Services, Bhavnagar Region, and Prakash Girish Chauhan, a private citizen and resident of Bhavnagar. (File Photo)

As the country was paying tributes to firefighters who lost their lives in a 1944 Mumbai dockyard explosion during National Fire Service Week (April 14-20), the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a Class-2 officer of the Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service (GSFPS) and a middleman. The accused allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and accepted Rs 2 lakh from a sub-contractor to issue Fire Safety Certificates (FSCs) to schools in Bhavnagar district.

The ACB on Monday said it arrested Maheshkumar Amrit Patel, Deputy Regional Fire Officer, Class-II, Gujarat State Fire Prevention Services, Bhavnagar Region, and Prakash Girish Chauhan, a private citizen and resident of Bhavnagar.