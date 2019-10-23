Gujarat: Fire breaks out at dye-producing factory godown in Anand; no casualties

A major fire was reported at the godown of a dye-producing factory, Rohan Dye factories, in Kalamsar village of Khambhat taluka in Anand district, on Tuesday.

The fire, which was reported at 7 am, was brought under control after seven hours around 2 pm, by six fire fighters on the spot. Fire fighting teams from Anand, Vidyanagar and ONGC Khambhat were called to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported as no person was present at the godown at the time of the incident. According to fire officials, the initial cause of the fire is still unknown. The godown houses raw materials for dye production — highly inflammable in nature — which caught fire, making it difficult for the fire fighters to bring it under control. Along with the raw materials, a JCB and another heavy vehicle parked close to the godown also caught fire.

“The chemicals were stacked in plastic sacks and being highly inflammable, they caught fire one after the other. There were also boilers inside which could have led to mini explosions as well. Since the weather was also windy, the fire escalated. It was difficult to douse the fire using water as it was only helping the flames rise higher. We had to use foam base to finally bring the fire under control after over seven hours,” said Narendra Pandaya, Fire Officer, Anand.