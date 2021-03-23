scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Gujarat: Fire at shopping complex, 1 injured

According to officials, the fire started when one of the cylinders burst around 5.30 pm, leaving the shopkeeper grievously injured.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 23, 2021 4:53:18 am
According to fire brigade officials, the fire started in a shop on the ground floor of the five storeyed structure. (Representational)

One person was injured after a fire broke out at Spectrum Tower shopping complex on Relief Road in old city area of Ahmedabad on Monday evening. The blaze affected more than 10 shops, sources said.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started in a shop on the ground floor of the five storeyed structure that had stored nitrogen cylinders. According to officials, the fire started when one of the cylinders burst around 5.30 pm, leaving the shopkeeper grievously injured. The fire soon started spreading to other shops.

