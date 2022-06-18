Gujarat: FIR lodged against caller for posing as CR Paatil on call with govt official

An FIR was lodged on Friday at the Cyber Crime police station in Ahmedabad for the alleged offence of a person calling a roads and building department official, posing as Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Navsari Member of Parliament (MP) CR Paatil.

The FIR has not identified any accused, and has been lodged under IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his duty) and IT Act section 66 (c) (punishment for identity theft).

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by BJP media cell convener Yagnesh Dave on Friday.

Dave, stated in his complaint that on June 16 Rajkot road and buildings department engineer NG Shilu received a call from a person claiming to be Paatil, who allegedly informed the engineer that a clerk at Amreli road and buildings named Kuldeep was harassing outsourced workers by a contractor, and the caller allegedly further instructed Shilu to transfer the said person to Junagadh.

The caller’s number was purportedly reflected as one ‘C.R. PATIL’ on the TrueCaller application. Shilu in turn had called Dave, informing him of the incident, and Dave had found that the number was not one which is used by the Gujarat BJP chief, the complaint further states.

Dave also alleged that the caller, by attempting to transfer a government employee fraudulently by allegedly assuming a false identity, had caused obstruction in government’s functioning.