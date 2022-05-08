Gujarat: FIR lodged after VHP leader ‘receives death threats’

The police have lodged an FIR after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in Gujarat’s Botad claimed that he received death threats from a person, officers said.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Botad police station on Saturday against Siraj Khalyani alias ‘Don’ under IPC 506 (2) for criminal intimidation at the behest of complainant Mahendrabhai Tankolia (49), the Botad president of VHP.

According to Tankolia, around 3 pm on April 5, he was threatened by Siraj, allegedly regarding the installation of a speaker system at a temple inside a shopping complex.

“I was returning home from my shop when at Nagalpar Darwaza in Botad, Siraj intercepted me in a Swift car with no number plate. He then approached me and asked whether I am the one who installed the speaker system at a temple in Adarsh complex at Heera Bazar where my shop is located. He then threatened me saying that I should get the loudspeaker removed or else I will meet the same fate as Kishan Bharwad. He then told me that he will abduct me in his car and no one will be able to do anything. He also said that he has prepared a list of people like me,” Tankolia told The Indian Express.

Bharwad, a resident of Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad, was shot dead earlier in January this year by two men who objected to an allegedly blasphemous post uploaded by him on social media.