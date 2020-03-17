Gujarat fights coronavirus: FDA asks restaurants to sterilise tables, seats; HC to take up ‘urgent’ cases only; and more

Rupani said ‘as a public representative… if we run away in fear, what will happen to the public?’ Rupani said ‘as a public representative… if we run away in fear, what will happen to the public?’

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department of Gujarat on Monday issued a notification to hotels and restaurants, asking them to sterilise tables, seats and surroundings in view of coronavirus threat. The moves comes after the state government ordered the closure of educational institutions, multiplexes and other public places across the state.

The notification also stipulated periodic cleaning of spoons and forks, as well as regular cleaning of carpets with vacuum cleaners and sterilising of menu cards. The notification also directed hotels not to allow customers seen with flu-like symptoms at restaurants but advise them to eat at home.

The FDA notification also directed the restaurants and hotels to treat international guests as per already existing advisories. Suspected patients at eateries should be recommended to the nearest government hospital or alert about them on the state helpline for COVID-19, it said.

Till Monday evening, 96 samples of suspected patients of COVID-19 were taken across the state, of which 87 samples tested negative, while the results of nine are pending. From late January to March 16, a total of 3,820 travellers were screened.

Rajkot District Collector Remya Mohan asked retailers to maintain daily stock registers of masks and hand-sanitisers and warned that those charging higher prices for these items would face legal action.

At High Court

The Gujarat High Court has issued a circular that it would only take up only “urgent” matters starting Tuesday, until March 31, even though the usual causelists will be displayed. No adverse orders will be passed in absence of any counsel or party-in-person and in cases where interim orders may be expiring during the said period, the same would be extended by the court and a date for the case will be fixed after two weeks, it stated.

The circular also directed the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) president to ensure that Bar library, reference library, all Bar rooms and Bar canteen are closed by 1 pm. The circular signed by Registrar General RK Desai also requested Bar members to avoid large gatherings within the court premises.

Dilip Patel, chairman of Advocates’ Welfare Committee and member of Bar Council of India, wrote to Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, requesting the courts in the state be closed in interests of lawyers, litigants and people in general in view of coronavirus threat.

Spitting in public

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday collected a fine of Rs 6,22,000 across seven zones in 48 wards of the city as penalty for spitting in public, while the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) collected Rs 1.07 lakh in two days — Sunday and Monday.

Municipal corporations launched a drive following state government’s decision to increase the penalty to Rs 500 from Rs 250 for spitting in public places, in view of COVID-19 threat.

In Surat, officials penalised 200 persons and collected a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Sunday, while 114 persons were penalised on Monday, collecting an amount of Rs 57,000 from them.

The places covered under the drive are state transport bus stations in Surat city, junctions, areas near multiplexes, malls, railway stations and BRTS bus stops. Deputy health commissioner of SMC, Dr Ashish Naik, said, “We will continue the drive in coming days in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Zoos to be shut

All zoos, safari parks, wildlife sanctuaries and conservation reserves will be closed from Tuesday till March 29. A circular signed by chief wildlife warden, Shyamal Tikadar, ordered that the Sakkarabaug Zoological Park at Junagadh, Sardar Patel Zoological Park at Kevadiya, Devaliya Safari Park and Ambardi Safari Park “shall remain closed for visitors with immediate effect till March 29”. Permissions granted for film shooting and research purposes have also been suspended during the time period. Those who had booked online for entry tickets, will get full refund, stated the circular.

Suspension of Assembly will send wrong message: CM

Members of the Opposition Congress staged a walkout in the Gujarat Assembly on Monday, after the state government refused to suspend the ongoing budget session and stated that there were “zero” positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat and such a move will send out a “wrong message”.

“Fortunately, there are no positive cases of coronavirus… Secondly, the budget session has been moved and many discussions have also happened. As a public representative… if we run away in fear, what will happen to the public? As public representatives, we should not fear. We should protect the citizens and if we close down the Assembly, a wrong message will go to the masses,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said while responding to a motion moved by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar.

The motion had asked the government to suspend the state legislature till March 29, which was in sync with its decision on Sunday to close down schools, colleges, swimming pools, cinemas and other public places.

Rupani said that he felt that Congress’s move to ask for a suspension had roots in its MLAs quitting before the Rajya Sabha elections. “Their demand for suspension is more due to “todona” (break-up, a word earlier used by Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani to hit at BJP after five of Congress MLAs quit) scare ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. If you want to go to Jaipur, it’s your wish. But what will the citizens do if we get scared of coronavirus? We should continue and finish our work,” Rupani added.

While moving the motion, Parmar had pointed out that on March 15, the Chief Secretary of Gujarat had ordered the closure of all public places till March 29. “Even in other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Andhra Pradesh, where similar budget sessions are on, they have suspended their assemblies due to coronavirus. I appeal to the leader of the House, on behalf of the Congress party, to suspend the session till March 29 as they have done for other places in the state,” Parmar said. LoP Paresh Dhanani supported the move and said the government was continuing to operate the legislature at a time when it was cautioning people against mass gatherings.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel responded to the motion and said, “We have to complete the process of approving the budget (for 2020-’21) by the end of the month…The Chief Minister has already reduced the number of visitors coming everyday to see the Assembly in session… It is important to complete the processes of the Assembly for the budget session and so, we wish to continue the session. We wish to complete the session.”

“I do not see mass gatherings happening in Assembly now and so, it is the decision of our government to continue with the budget session,” Patel added.

Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, also took a potshot at the Congress and said, “The cases of coronavirus are more in Jaipur where you are taking your MLAs. You are going to take more MLAs today… Two of the MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who were taken there (to Jaipur) earlier, have developed symptoms like fever.” He then asked the Congress MLAs to stay back in Gujarat.

The Congress MLAs later staged a walkout on the issue.

