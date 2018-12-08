Gujarat: FIA’s protest meet now ‘Sneh Milan’ with Chief Minister

A proposed “protest” meeting of Federation of Industries and Associations (FIA-Gujarat) — an umbrella organisation of 110 smaller associations— scheduled to be held in mid-December has now been turned into a “Sneh Milan” with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani scheduled to attend it.

FIA had planned to pass a resolution at the December 16 meeting to boycott the upcoming “Vibrant Gujarat Summit” after repeated representations to sort out issues plaguing the MSME units fell on deaf ears of state government. On Friday, after a two-hour-long meeting at CM’s residence in Gandhinagar, Ajit Shah, vice-president of FIA (North Zone) told The Indian Express, “Most of the issues have been sorted out. CM will make an announcement regarding the decisions taken on December 12. So, now that there is nothing left to protest.”

The move to placate representatives from the MSME sector comes ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. The issues that were discussed included those related to quicker grant of environment clearances, treatment of effluents, policies of GIDC, among others.