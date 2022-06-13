Gujarat: Fenil Goyani, 20, appeals against death sentence in Grishma Vekhariya murder case

Fenil Goyani, who was sentenced to death by a Surat court for the murder of 21-year-old Grishma Vekhariya, has appealed against the conviction, weeks after the Gujarat High Court issued a notice confirming his death penalty.

The 20-year-old convict has also moved an application seeking the suspension of the death sentence. The appeal against his conviction, which held him guilty of stalking and murdering Vekhariya, was filed before the high court on June 3.

On May 5, Surat principal sessions and district judge Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas termed the case as “rarest of the rare” while sentencing Goyani to death. The court likened Goyani to Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists who attacked Mumbai in November 2008, citing the former’s cruelty and lack of remorse during the trial.

The court concluded that strict punishment was needed to deter people from committing such crimes against women.

Goyani slit the throat of Grishma on February 12 in front of her family members and neighbours after stabbing her twice. In the videos of the incident that surfaced on social media, he was also seen stabbing Grishma’s brother and uncle when they tried to rescue her. Goyani killed Grishma allegedly for refusing to be in a relationship with him.

The Surat police arrested Goyani on February 16 for offences punishable under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307, 354 (d) (i) (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (provocation to break public peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

The police submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet at the court in Kathor within five days with statements from over 190 witnesses; documentary, scientific and medical evidence; and CCTV footage. The case having attracted the attention of the political class in the state, the Surat sessions court conducted a speedy trial, resulting in the conviction and sentencing of the accused in less than three months after the crime.