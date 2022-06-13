scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: Fenil Goyani, 20, appeals against death sentence in Grishma Vekhariya murder case

The convict, who slit the 21-year-old woman’s throat for refusing to be in a relationship with him, was likened to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab by the Surat court that handed him the death penalty.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: June 13, 2022 6:12:55 pm
The case having attracted the attention of the political class in the state, the Surat sessions court conducted a speedy trial, resulting in the conviction and sentencing of the accused in less than three months after the crime. (Representational)

Fenil Goyani, who was sentenced to death by a Surat court for the murder of 21-year-old Grishma Vekhariya, has appealed against the conviction, weeks after the Gujarat High Court issued a notice confirming his death penalty.

The 20-year-old convict has also moved an application seeking the suspension of the death sentence. The appeal against his conviction, which held him guilty of stalking and murdering Vekhariya, was filed before the high court on June 3.

On May 5, Surat principal sessions and district judge Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas termed the case as “rarest of the rare” while sentencing Goyani to death. The court likened Goyani to Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists who attacked Mumbai in November 2008, citing the former’s cruelty and lack of remorse during the trial.

The court concluded that strict punishment was needed to deter people from committing such crimes against women.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Four cops arrested in Ahmedabad for hosting booze party at traffic police outpost

Goyani slit the throat of Grishma on February 12 in front of her family members and neighbours after stabbing her twice. In the videos of the incident that surfaced on social media, he was also seen stabbing Grishma’s brother and uncle when they tried to rescue her. Goyani killed Grishma allegedly for refusing to be in a relationship with him.

The Surat police arrested Goyani on February 16 for offences punishable under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307, 354 (d) (i) (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (provocation to break public peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

More from Ahmedabad

The police submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet at the court in Kathor within five days with statements from over 190 witnesses; documentary, scientific and medical evidence; and CCTV footage. The case having attracted the attention of the political class in the state, the Surat sessions court conducted a speedy trial, resulting in the conviction and sentencing of the accused in less than three months after the crime.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement