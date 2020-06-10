Gujarat: Female leopard rescued from 50-feet deep well in Chhota Udepur

The leopard was seated on a narrow iron rod concretised in the wall of the well. (Express photo by Majid Khan) The leopard was seated on a narrow iron rod concretised in the wall of the well. (Express photo by Majid Khan)

An adult female leopard which had accidentally fallen into a nearly 50-feet deep well in Runvad village of Chhota Udepur district was rescued by the forest officials after a rescue operation of around an hour on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the forest department had received an SOS call for the rescue, after the owner of the farm where the well is located sighted the big spotted cat. The leopard was seated on a narrow iron rod concretised in the wall of the well. Water was way below the rod, officials said.

The village is surrounded by hills on either side which is home to the wild cats. (Express photo by Majid Khan) The village is surrounded by hills on either side which is home to the wild cats. (Express photo by Majid Khan)

The forest officials lowered a makeshift stairway platform tied to a rope for the leopard to climb onto for temporary support.

The leopard slipped twice before finally making it out of the well in the third attempt and ran towards the jungle area. The village is surrounded by hills on either side which is home to the wild cats.

The forest officials were also tasked with managing a huge crowd of villagers who had gathered at the spot after the news of the leopard being stuck in the well spread.

“The leopard was spotted on Wednesday morning. There is a possibility that it had fallen in the well at night and continued to sit there as it could not climb out of the well on its own,” a forest official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd