Fee Regulation Law: Gujarat Govt will tell SC to not make extra-curricular activities mandatory

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma in Surat. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek) State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma in Surat. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

The Gujarat government, which is defending its school fee regulation law in the Supreme Court, has decided to request the apex court to not make extra-curricular activities compulsory for students in private schools. At a recent meeting with Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma, private schools opposed to the fee regulation law had asked the government to make extra-curricular activities mandatory for students, thereby fees being charged for those activities could become inclusive to school fee, and not additional.

In an affidavit to be submitted to the apex court on July 11, the state government has decided to argue that the parents are opposed to the schools’ proposal. This was decided at a meeting of Chudasama, Attorney General K K Venugopal and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in Delhi on Friday.

In a statement, Education Minister said that as per parents’ request no co-curricular activity should be made compulsory for students. “So, students should pay fee for only the activity which they like and choose. The fee for extra-curricular activities should also be decided by the fee regulatory committees (FRC),” the minister said. The government has also decided to submit a list of all those schools to the Supreme Court which have not complied with submitting proposals or affidavits with the fee regulatory committees.

At the meeting, the issue of surplus fund to be created by self-financed schools was also discussed. The private schools had called for 15 per cent surplus fund over profits. As per the Supreme Court’s order, the government on Thursday held a meeting with parents’ representatives. A similar meeting was held with private schools on June 28 where the latter suggested following the recently passed Uttar Pradesh fee regulation ordinance where the government has a control only on the increase in the annual fee while giving them a free hand on how much they can charge. However, this was ruled out by the Education Minister.

