Gujarat: Father throws acid on baby girl in Mehsana, kills her, say cops

An eight-month-old baby girl from Chalasana village of Jotana taluka in Mehsana district has died of burn injuries after her father allegedly threw acid on her.

Advertising

Mehsana district police registered a case of murder against the father, a rape convict in another case who was released from jail just three months ago. Police said he had tried to frame some of his relatives in the crime as they were against his affair with a woman.

The deceased infant has been identified as Manjula. Police said the baby girl had major burn injuries on her throat and that the postmortem report cited ‘shock due to burns’ as the cause of her death. Her mother Sujan Thakor lodged a complaint against her husband Vinuji Thakor, saying he killed their baby daughter by throwing acid on her.

Kadi police station officials said the crime was committed around 1.30 pm on Wednesday when the infant was asleep in her cradle and her mother was away on some chore. When Sujan came back, she found the baby lying still with her eyes open and having burn injuries on her throat. When it became clear that the infant was dead, Sujan informed the police.

Advertising

“In our investigation, we found that the baby girl was malnourished and her mother is physically disabled due to paralysis. The accused was having an affair with one of his sisters-in-law and the family was against it,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjita Vanzara who is supervising the investigation of the case said. “So, this man hatched a conspiracy…to get those…who are against his affair framed…for his daughter’s murder. He initially made his wife call police and say that some people had killed her daughter. However, the investigation has revealed that he (the father) himself had thrown acid on the girl,” Vanzara added.

Initially, a case of accidental death was registered, but when it became clear that the father himself had thrown the acid on the daughter, it was converted into a case of murder.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said the police had arrested Vinuji. Singh added, “He (the accused) is a convict in a case of rape and had come out of jail only three months back after serving his sentence.”