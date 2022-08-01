Gujarat: Father, daughter fall into well in Aravalli, die

A 38-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter died after they accidentally fell into a well in their village in Dhansura taluka of Aravalli Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred in Madhphali village when the victims–Rahul Patel and his daughter Fairy Patel–accidentally slipped and fell into the well near a temple.

“The girl was headed towards her school with her father. They reached Gadhi Mata temple in Madhphali village where there is a well constructed near the temple site. According to eye witnesses, Rahul was showing the water in the well to his daughter when both accidentally slipped and fell in the well. A team of firefighters from Modasa were called for rescue and the victims’ bodies were retrieved only by Saturday evening. We have registered a case of accidental death,” said a police official at Dhansura Police Station.