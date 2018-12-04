Gujarat: Farmers protest for Narmada water in Patan, 150 detained

Police on Monday detained 150 farmers after they protested seeking water from Narmada canal in Chanasma taluka of Patan district in North Gujarat.

The farmers gathered at Bhramanvada village amid heavy police presence and set off to Khorsam pumping station, located a short distance away from Narmada main canal which carries water to Rajasthan.

The farmers had decided to start the pumping stations and lift the water themselves.

They claimed that they fall under the Narmada command area and should be provided with water from the canal network for the Rabi crop like Mustard, wheat and castor.

However, they were intercepted by police and local officials, who told them that a decision to sort the issue out would be taken on Monday.

After waiting till 4 pm, the farmers blocked the Mehsana-Radhanpur highway in protest. The police then detained the farmers and took them to Chanasma police station.

“These farmers largely belong to villages that are located near the Narmada Main Canal, especially Khorsam village which is just 500 meters away. Still these villages do not get water for irrigation. Till last year, they were getting the water. But this year, no water has been supplied,” said Sagar Rabari, head of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Manch that organised the protests.

“The farmers were released by the police after some time,” said Rabari, who was also among those detained.

“We have decided to wait for four more days to see if the authorities release water. If there is no water, then we will organise a bigger protest,” he said.

One of the detained farmers, Chandu Patel said, “The monsoon failed this year. There is little water in our tube wells for the cattle and the crops like mustard and wheat. That is the reason for our protest.”

State government officials said that Chanasma was part of the Narmada command, but they were unaware of the paucity of waters for irrigation.

Patan is one of the several districts that received scanty rainfall this monsoon.