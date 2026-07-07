Gujarat farmers end fast but continue protest over Adani power project

Farmers said the 'satyagaraha' will mark the third phase of the protest, which began on June 7. The ‘Upwas Chhavni’ (fasting camp) will be converted into a ‘Satyagraha Chhavni’. (File Photo)

Farmers protesting the installation of a 756 kV double-circuit transmission line by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) have ended their fast at Jetpar village in Gujarat’s Morbi but vowed to continue the agitation as a ‘satyagraha’, saying they are dissatisfied with the Government Resolution (GR) on compensation.

The project is being implemented by Halvad Transmission Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle of AESL, to evacuate additional power from the Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Kutch, through power transmission lines across 246 km.

The Gujarat government issued a GR on July 4, awarding double the market rate as compensation for land taken to install power transmission towers and lines, which will be paid out in advance. But farmers have sought clarity.