Gujarat: 150 farmers held after holding protest seeking Narmada water supply

A group of about 150 farmers was detained by the police on Monday after they held a protest seeking water from the Narmada canal in Chanasma taluka of Patan district in north Gujarat. Patan is one of the several districts that received scanty rainfall this monsoon.

The farmers claimed that their area fell under the Narmada command region and should be provided with water from the canal network for Rabi crops like mustard, wheat and castor. In the morning, the farmers gathered at Bhramanvada village amid heavy police presence and set off to Khorsam pumping station, which is located just meters away from the Narmada main canal that carries water to Rajasthan. The farmers had decided to start the pumping stations and lift the water themselves.

On their way, the farmers were intercepted by the police and local officials told them a decision would be taken by Monday itself to sort out the issue. However, no such communication came till 4 pm and the farmers decided to block the Mehsana-Radhanpur highway in protest. The police then detained the farmers and they were taken to Chanasma police station.

“These farmers largely belong to villages that are located near the Narmada main canal, especially Khorsam village, which is just 500 meters away. Still, these villages do not get water for irrigation. Till last year, they were getting the water. But this year, no water has been supplied,” said Sagar Rabari, head of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Manch, that organised the protests.

“The farmers were released by the police after they were detained for some time,” said Rabari, who was also among those detained. “We have decided to wait for four more days to see if the authorities release water. If there is no water, then we will organise a bigger protest,” he added.

One of the detained farmers, Chandu Patel said, “The monsoon was poor this year. There is little water in our tube wells for the cattle and the crops, like mustard and wheat, that we have sown have no water for irrigation. That is the reason why we protested.” When asked, state government officials said Chanasma was part of the Narmada command, but they were unaware of the paucity of water for irrigation.