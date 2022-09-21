scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Gujarat farmers got financial assistance worth Rs 6,600 crore in 3 years: Govt

In 2021-22, the government paid the farmers in two phases in an agricultural package. In Phase-1, Rs 442 crore was paid to 2.21 lakh farmers and in Phase 2, Rs 376 crore to 3.68 lakh farmers.

Raghavji Patel, gujarat government, Gujarat farmers, Tauktae Cyclone, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAgriculture Minister Raghavji Patel (Photo: @RaghavjiPatel/ Twitter)

The Gujarat government has paid Rs 6,624 crore to 59.81 lakh farmers in the state as compensation for crop damages due to various natural calamities in the past three years, said Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel Wednesday. He was replying to a question raised by Deesa MLA Shashikant Pandya on the financial assistance to farmers of Banaskantha and Jamnagar districts owing to very heavy rains.

According to Patel, the government has paid Rs 2,489 crore to 33.18 lakh farmers in 2019-20 and Rs 2,905 crore to 19.03 lakh farmers in 2020-21. Also, following the Tauktae Cyclone, the government paid Rs 409 crore to 1.97 lakh farmers, he said.

In 2021-22, the government paid the farmers in two phases in an agricultural package. In Phase-1, Rs 442 crore was paid to 2.21 lakh farmers and in Phase 2, Rs 376 crore to 3.68 lakh farmers.

More from Ahmedabad

In the current year, Patel added, a survey is being done to assess the damages to the crops due to heavy rain across the state. Financial assistance will be paid once the survey is over, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:57:23 pm
Next Story

IOC chief sorry for not honoring 1972 Olympic attack victims

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement