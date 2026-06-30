Gujarat farmers deprived of central crop insurance scheme, says Congress ex-MP

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday demanded that the Gujarat government immediately implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state.

He also sought to know why the government “deprived” farmers in the state of the benefits of the crop insurance scheme, “which has immensely benefited farmers in other states, since 2019-20”.

Gohil raised the issue while addressing a press conference at the Gujarat Congress headquarters here.

A press statement released by Gohil’s office stated that the Union agriculture minister wrote to the Gujarat government stating that the latter had discontinued PMFBY since 2019-20, because of which farmers of the state have not received any benefit from the central government in the event of natural calamities.