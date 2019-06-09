Gujarat: Farmer leaders in Rajkot end hunger strike after local BJP leader’s assurance

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh leaders and commission agents of agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in Rajkot ended their indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Sunday after local BJP leader Devraj Sakhiya gave them a written assurance that their demands pertaining to crop insurance, irrigation water and procurement by government of their produce would be met.

Sakhiya, the president of Rajkot district unit of the BJP and chairman of Rajkot APMC went to the camp of the fasting farmer leaders on the yard of Rajkot APMC and handed the agitators a letter signed by him after hold long discussions with them. “Farmers’ demand demands pertaining to crop insurance, desilting check-dams and to introduce Bhavantar (Bhugtan) Yojana in Gujarat seem very reasonable and appropriate. The satisfactory way for the government (to end farmers’ protest) would to accept reasonable demands of farmers,” Sakhiya stated in his letter.

After the written assurance, the fasting 12 farmers, led by Dilip Sakhiya, the president of Rajkot district unit of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Atul Kamani, president of commission agents association of Rajkot AMPC ended their hunger strike on Sunday afternoon.

“While it is true that Sakhiya has given us a written assurance as a BJP leader, it is obvious he has done so only after consulting the state government. He has been in the APMC since the day we started the fast-unto-death but never visited us. He must have given us assurance after talking to someone in the government,” said Kamani.

The farmer leaders had started their indefinite strike on Thursday, demanding farmers of Saurashtra be paid crop insurance for cotton, that government desilt check-dams in the region, which is going through a drought this year, to augment irrigation facilities for farmers and that instead of direct procurement of farmers produce through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), government introduce Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. Under the Bhavantar scheme, the government does not make physical procurement of farmers’ produce but pays producers the difference between the minimum support price and a modal price in case farmers’ produce is sold at price lower than the MSP in APMC. The commission agents of APMCs in Saurashtra had gone on a strike last year claiming the direct procurement of groundnut by the government would rob them of business and had demanded that the government instead introduce Bhavantar scheme.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sakhiya said that the government had already decided to look into crop insurance and desilting of check-dams. “The government has already decided that the crop insurance to cotton cultivators will be paid very shortly. Check-dams were to be desilted under (Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan) but could not be done due to model code of conduct of which was in force due to Lok Sabha election but now it will be taken up. However, the government is not thinking positively about the Bhavantar scheme as it was a not a success in Madhya Pradesh as there were lots of allegations of corruption in its implementation,” said the BJP leader.

Incidentally, commission agents of Gondal APMC and Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry had extended their support to the farmers’ hunger strike. On Sunday morning, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Reshma Patel had also extended support of her party to the farmer’s strike.