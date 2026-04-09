‘Farmers’ welfare can’t be attained by zindabad’: Ex-AAP leader Raju Karpada joins BJP in Gujarat

Farmer leader and former chief of farmers’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat Raju Karpada joined the BJP along with his supporters at the state BJP headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

After joining the party, Karpada said that he has understood that farmers’ welfare won’t be able to be attained by merely doing agitations and working against the party in power.

Karpada had resigned from the AAP in February. Subsequently, he had accused the AAP of not doing enough to get bail for him and other farmers who were jailed following a case of violence at Haddad village in Botad district during an AAP Kisan Mahapanchayat there.

Before getting bail, Karpada and others had spent over 100 days in jail in connection with the case. The AAP had denied the charges and alleged BJP role behind Karpada’s resignation and outburst against the party.

On Thursday, Karpada arrived at Shree Kamalam along with his supporters and joined the BJP in the presence of party leaders such as Aniruddh Dave, Gordhan Zadaphia, Bharat Boghra, Anil Patel and Jaysinh Chauhan.

Addressing media persons after joining the BJP, Karpada said that he has been fighting for the welfare of farmers of Gujarat since 2017-18. Without naming the AAP, Karpada added that he had joined a “specific party in 2021” with a dream to make farmers happy and to ensure that farmers stay in villages and the villages do not collapse. According to him, he joined “that party” with a belief that farmers’ voices will be amplified.

“Lastly, when the Hadadad incident happened, I went to jail. I did a lot of churning. Then I certainly understood one thing that if really thinks in the interest of farmers, if one wants to ensure that irrigation water is sent to a farmers’ farm and to take farmers towards prosperity, then farmer’s welfare will not be attained merely by doing agitations against the ruling party and constantly opposing the government by raising slogans of ‘zindabad-murdabad’,” Karpada said.

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“Certainly, by doing agitations everyday against the government, one can get his face in the limelight. But, if a permanent remedy has to be done to relieve people’s pain then the decision has to be taken by a party in power. Instead of coming in conflict with the party in power by doing representations and by showing that (we are) trying in the interest of farmers, I thought that if one really wants to work in the interest of farmers, to ensure that water reaches every farm, then it is possible only through the government of BJP and (I) want to take my farmers towards prosperity by aligning with it (BJP).

Karpada said that one can bring his face into limelight while staying in opposition and by doing “everyday drama”. But for him, he added, instead of bringing his face into limelight, the importance was of resolving farmers’ issues.

“I have worn the BJP’s scarf with the expectation that farmers’ works will be done,” Karpada said.

He also indicated that the AAP should not be making any allegations against him since he toiled for the party for free for five years and did not resign from it after getting elected through the party’s mandate.

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In reply to a question whether he will fight the April 26 local body elections or the Assembly polls in 2027, Karapda said that the decision rests with the party and that he will work like its “loyal soldier”.

Meanwhile, reacting to Karapda’s entry into the BJP, AAP leader Pravin Ram alleged in a statement that they were saying earlier also that a “deal” between BJP and Karapda on farmers’ agitation was done in the jail. Karapda was making allegations against AAP and by joining the BJP, he proved its “deal claim ” right, he said.