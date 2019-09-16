Gujarat: Farmer dies of Congo fever, family under observation

A day after a dairy farmer from Padadhari taluka of Rajkot district died at Rajkot Civil Hospital, health officers on Sunday said that his blood and urine samples had tested positive for Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). This is the second case of the viral fever from Rajkot district this year.

Officers of the health department of Rajkot district panchayat said that a 42-year-old dairy farmer from Sajadya village had complained of fever and had been admitted to a private hospital. He was shifted to the civil hospital in Rajkot on Saturday, after doctors suspected that he could have contacted CCHF.

However, he died on Saturday itself, even as doctors were waiting for the reports of laboratory tests of his blood and urine samples, which had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

“After we felt that it could be a suspected case of CCHF since he was running a dairy farm, we launched a teak-surveillance exercise and reports came positive for the presence of teak parasites in his farm. On Sunday morning, we received reports from NIV confirming the presence of CCHF in his blood and urine samples,” Chief Health Officer of Rajkot district, Dr Mitesh Bhanderi told The Indian Express.

Dr Bhanderi said that after the confirmation of the CCHF in the samples of the dairy farmer, his five family members had been put under observation. “We are also trying to know his recent travelling history,” he added.

Previously, a case of the highly contagious fever was reported from Gondal taluka of the district. “We are trying to know the source of infection. The fact remains that CCFH cases have been reported from six districts which share their borders with Rajkot,” Dr Bhanderi added.

CCHF spreads among humans via teak, a parasite common among cattle and some other domestic animals. The virus causes haemorrhage and has a morbidity rate of around 33 per cent, Dr Bhanderi added. The first case of the viral fever was reported in Rajkot in the year 2009, and cases have been coming to light in some numbers every year since.

Incidentally, a resident doctor of the Guru Govind Singh General Hospital in Jamnagar had also gone down with CCHF last month, after she allegedly contracted the virus while treating an infected patient in the emergency ward of the hospital, on July 22.