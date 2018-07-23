Gujarat: Farmer ‘commits suicide’ in Jamnagar

Devsinh Jadeja allegedly hanged himself in his home in Dedakdad village of Dhrol taluka. (Representational) Devsinh Jadeja allegedly hanged himself in his home in Dedakdad village of Dhrol taluka. (Representational)

AN ELDERLY farmer allegedly committed suicide in Dedakdad village of Jamnagar district on Friday. His family members claimed he was in distress as his crop had failed due to lack of rain, but police on Sunday said that an inquiry had found that prima facie he was in financial trouble.

Devsinh Jadeja allegedly hanged himself in his home in Dedakdad village of Dhrol taluka. He was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot where he was declared dead.

Jadeja’s relative Pravinsinh told Dhrol the police that he had been telling other residents of Dedakdad that his groundnut crop had failed due to lack of rain and therefore, he would not earn anything this year. Based on the information provided by Pravinsinh, a case of accidental death was registered at Dhrol police station on Saturday.

However, Jamnagar district SP Pradip Shejul told The Indian Express that the 64-year-old farmer was prima facie in debt and ended his life because of financial crisis. “The initial information was that he committed suicide due to crop failure. But we have recovered a suicide note in which said he was unable to repay his debt. The note is vague and alludes to a sale of land. We are verifying if he was party to this sale and if it went through. But this is not a suicide due to crop failure. Prima facie, the farmer was in debt and that could have led him to end his life,” said the SP.

Sources said Jadeja owns 10 bigha land in Dedakdad village and had sown groundnut this season. However, rain was scanty this season. Dhrol taluka received moderate rainfall last week, and officers said this was the first good spell of rain in that taluka.

Barring Jamjodhpur and Kalvad talukas, rainfall was highly deficient in Dhrol, Jamnagar, Bhanvad, Jamnagar and Jodiya talukas and farmers were not able to do sowing until last week.

