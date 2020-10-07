Gujarat: Farm owner detained for ‘raping’ worker

The FIR was filed after a workers’ rights body “Majur Adhikar Manch” took up the matter and arranged for the survivor woman’s complaint to be lodged.

A man was detained in Anjar of Kutch Gandhidham on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old tribal migrant agricultural worker who was working in his farm, after a zero first information report of rape was lodged at a police station in Ahmedabad on the same day.

The accused, Rannchhod Ahir, a resident of Ratnal village under Anjar taluka of Kutch Gandhidham, allegedly raped the worker multiple times on September 16 in a kutcha hut in his farmland, as per the FIR lodged at Sabarmati police station in Ahmedabad city. Ahir has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2)n for committing rape repeatedly on the same woman, 354 A for sexual harrassment, 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities act).

The FIR was filed after a workers’ rights body “Majur Adhikar Manch” took up the matter and arranged for the survivor woman’s complaint to be lodged.

According to police, the woman and her husband had come to Anjar of Kutch in December 2019 to work as sharecroppers at a farmland. However, after lockdown in April, the duo was stuck in Anjar and finally on May 25, they started working in the farm of Ahir along with two other relatives. They were living in two huts on the farmland.

“On September 16 evening, my husband had gone to the village to run some errands and had handed over his cellphone to me. Rannchhod called on the phone around 6 pm, asking for my husband to get some work done. I told him that I was alone in the house and that the work would be done after my husband returns. After some time, Rannchhod arrived at my hut with some milk saying he wanted to give it to us. Then he forced himself on me and raped me twice. He then threatened to kill my husband if I revealed it to anyone,” she said in the complaint.

“When my husband came home, I told him about the incident… We reached Anjar bus stand next morning, sold our cellphone for Rs 1,500 to buy bus tickets and somehow reached home in Dahod,” the woman added. She got the FIR lodged with the help of Majur Adhikar Manch body in Dahod and Ahmedabad.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mayur Patil, superintendent of police, Kutch Gandhidham said, “As soon as the zero FIR was filed at Sabarmati PS on Tuesday and the case was transferred to us, we held the accused and the formalities of his arrest are going on. We will take the woman’s statement soon. Investigation is going on.”

