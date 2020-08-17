Gujarat: Family of ‘murdered’ man wants inclusion of wife’s name in FIR

Kachhela was found bleeding with several injuries on his face, stomach and chest made with sharp-edged weapon, as mentioned in the post mortem report, police said. (Representational)

Days after a 28-year-old man was found dead near Veraval-Kodinar bypass road in Gir Somnath, family members of the deceased have been running a campaign on social media against his wife for her alleged culpability in his murder.

According to police, Digvijaysinh Kachhela, a resident of Navapara Sheri in Sutrapada of Gir Somnath, was found dead behind Bhutda-dada temple near Veraval-Kochinar bypass road on the evening of August 13. Kachhela was found bleeding with several injuries on his face, stomach and chest made with sharp-edged weapon, as mentioned in the post mortem report, police said. The victim was brought to the temple site by one Pratik Vaghela, a resident of Velan in Kodinar of Gir Somnath, where he was then killed, family members of the deceased have alleged.

Kacchela, who was employed in a private solar company in Rajkot, was married to Jyotiben for the past one-and-a-half years. The victim’s family has alleged that Kachhela’s wife Jyoti had an illicit affair with Pratik Vaghela due to which Kachhela was murdered by the latter on August 13.

“On the afternoon of August 13, my elder brother Digvijaysinh and I had left for Kodinar on our bikes for some work when midway, Pratik Vaghela called up Digvijay and asked him for his location. When Digvijay told him, Pratik showed up on his bike and said that Digvijay and him need to sort out an ‘issue’ related to Digvijay’s wife Jyoti and that he is taking Digvijay to Bhutda-dada temple at the bypass road, where his friends are also waiting. Even as I objected, Digvijay went with Pratik to the temple and after a few hours, his phone was switched off. Worried, I went to the temple site in the evening and saw Digvijay’s body lying in a pool of blood. His wife Jyoti was having an affair with Pratik due to which he was killed,” Prithvirajsinh Kachhela (19), the younger brother of the deceased, stated in the FIR.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police have booked Pratik Vaghela and other unknown persons under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder).

“We arrested Pratik on Saturday night. Two more persons believed to be with him at the time of murder have been detained. They will be formally arrested tomorrow (Sunday),” said a police officer at Kodinar police station. However, the deceased’s family have demanded action against Jyoti as well.

“Jyoti went back to her father’s place one month ago and has been responsible for my brother’s death. When we demanded the inclusion of her name in the FIR, it was not done. We have also run a social media campaign demanding justice for our brother,” Prithvirajsinh told The Indian Express.

