Gujarat: Fake visa racket busted, 2 held

Police have arrested two persons in Anand on Thursday and busted a fake visa racket. (Representational)

Police have arrested two persons in Anand on Thursday and busted a fake visa racket wherein as many as 19 passports were recovered. Jaideep Patel, a resident of Vadodara, and Ravi Bhaskar, a resident of Surat, were held by the special operations group of Anand Police from Jaypee International Anand Raghuveer centre business complex in the town.

Police said the accused allegedly duped a man from Nadiad of Rs 1,70,000 by providing him a fake work VISA stamp of Dubai on his passport.

“The Anand police had received a complaint via email from Videsh Bhawan office of Ministry of External Affairs in Mumbai wherein the complainant Wasim Malek, a native of Nadiad, had alleged that he paid the accused duo Rs 1.7 lakh after they promised him to get his work visa sanctioned for Dubai based ‘Olive E-business’ company. The accused printed a fake VISA stamp on his passport and it got rejected at the airport. A team then raided the office on February 18 evening and held the accused duo,” said a senior police official in Anand.