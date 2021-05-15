Gujarat: 7 ‘fake’ posts on Covid removed, 8 held, says DGP

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell had arrested three persons for posting fake advertisements with their phone numbers on social media regarding supply of oxygen and crucial medicines for Covid-19 treatment and later duped people by demanding advance payment. (AP Photo/Representational)

The Gujarat Police, in the last two weeks, has removed as many as seven posts on different social media sites related to Covid-19 which were allegedly “fake and misleading”, said state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia on Friday. As many as eight persons were arrested for allegedly spreading rumours.

As per a statement released by the office of DGP on Friday night, “police have been asked to take any fake and misleading viral posts related to coronavirus on social media seriously and to keep a watch on such activities. The social media monitoring cell of Gujarat Police has removed seven such posts from different social media platforms recently. Additionally, we have lodged 11 cases and arrested eight persons till now who were found spreading rumours or trying to mislead people on the internet (Sic).”

The action comes in the midst of the Supreme Court’s recent directive to DGPs of all states to defer from taking action against people posting their grievances on social media amid reports of shortage of beds, medicine and oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients across the country.

Among the eight persons arrested in the past two weeks include a man from Surat who was held for posting a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee with a “misleading” caption post and another man from Vadodara was held for editing a video of a speech of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell had arrested three persons for posting fake advertisements with their phone numbers on social media regarding supply of oxygen and crucial medicines for Covid-19 treatment and later duped people by demanding advance payment.

“All the action taken by the Gujarat Police have been against people who are intentionally spreading rumours in order to incite people or fake information related to Covid-19 which can turn dangerous for gullible people. Additionally, we are keeping a watch on the scammer misusing the current covid situation to dupe people,” said a senior police official of Gujarat Police.