Cops attacked, tear gas shells fired: Worker’s death sparks violence in Gujarat

The police presence in Kalamsar village was stepped up on Thursday night with multiple units deployed and senior officers on the ground. (Photo: Screengrab)

A gathering of villagers demanding compensation for a factory worker’s death in a village in Gujarat’s Anand district escalated into violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism on Thursday, prompting the police to fire tear‑gas shells and carry out a lathi‑charge. Five people, including three policemen, were injured in the incident.

The clash in Kalamsar village in Khambhat taluka centred on the death of Ranjitsinh Natubhai Singha, who had joined Rohan Dyes and Intermediates Ltd 15 days ago.

He died after an iron pole allegedly fell on him and another tribal worker, Shaktisinh, while they were working on Thursday. While Shaktisinh suffered minor injuries, Singha sustained serious injuries to his leg. He was first shifted to a hospital in Khambhat and later referred to a hospital in Karamsad, where he died late on Thursday.