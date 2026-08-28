Cops attacked, tear gas shells fired: Worker’s death sparks violence in Gujarat

A gathering of villagers demanding compensation for a factory worker’s death in a village in Gujarat’s Anand district escalated into violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism on Thursday, prompting the police to fire tear‑gas shells and carry out a lathi‑charge. Five people, including three policemen, were injured in the incident.
The clash in Kalamsar village in Khambhat taluka centred on the death of Ranjitsinh Natubhai Singha, who had joined Rohan Dyes and Intermediates Ltd 15 days ago.
He died after an iron pole allegedly fell on him and another tribal worker, Shaktisinh, while they were working on Thursday. While Shaktisinh suffered minor injuries, Singha sustained serious injuries to his leg. He was first shifted to a hospital in Khambhat and later referred to a hospital in Karamsad, where he died late on Thursday.
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As news of his death reached Kalamsar, villagers gathered and moved towards the factory, demanding justice and compensation for his wife and two children.
The police, who stopped the crowd before it could proceed further, said that Singha’s family and villagers initially demanded Rs 50 lakh from the company. As negotiations continued, anger at the site mounted.
According to the police, some people began pelting stones. Deputy Superintendent of Police HB Vaghela said the situation rapidly spun out of control. “The people started pelting stones heavily and the situation escalated… the police released eight tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Three policemen suffered simple injuries,” Vaghela said.
Windows of police vehicles and private vehicles were damaged in the violence. The standoff ended after the company agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh in compensation, police officials said.
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Police and private vehicles were damaged during the violence in Kalamsar. The police said a separate case will be registered in connection with the vandalism. (Photo: Screengrab)
Police presence ramped up
Additional police teams were rushed to Kalamsar from Khambhat and neighbouring areas. Personnel from the Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, Parole Furlough Squad and nearby police stations were deployed. Senior officers also reached the village late at night to bring the situation under control.
“Tight security has been arranged in the village as well as at the company, and night patrolling was intensified,” Vaghela said.
Prant Officer Kunjal Shah, along with police, local officials, and the village sarpanch, met Singha’s family and handed over a Rs 30 lakh cheque.
The Khambhat rural police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the workplace accident and are investigating the circumstances in which the iron pole fell on the two workers. The police said a separate case will be registered in connection with the stone-pelting and vandalism.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More