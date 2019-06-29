Gujarat: Facility to submit RTI pleas online expected by 2020, state govt tells HC

The state government Friday informed a division bench of the Gujarat High Court that the work for developing a website for filing Right to Information (RTI) applications online is under process and is expected to be completed by March 2020.

Advertising

It was replying to a PIL filed in the Gujarat High Court, seeking directions to the state government to design such website.

Under secretary (RTI) of the state government’s general administration department, Nilkanth Pandya, submitted in his affidavit that they have already completed tendering process for design, development, implementation and maintenance of Integrated Workflow and Document Management System (IWDMS), which includes online RTI management. Hewlett Packard Enterprise India was the lowest bidder and therefore was allotted the work in this regard, the court was informed.

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise India is obligated to complete the entire scope of work within a period of one year from the date of work order, dated March 9,” Pandya said.

Advertising

However, the roll-out of the online system will be initiated in a phased manner, starting with secretariat, heads of the departments, boards, corporations and institutes, district and taluka offices and finally gram panchayats.

The bench headed by Justice Anant Dave will next hear the matter on July 12.