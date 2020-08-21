Gujarat: Facebook account of BJP MLA hacked, case lodged

Police said that a probe has been launched as of now. (Representational)

Police have registered a case after the Facebook account of Gujarat assembly chief whip-cum-BJP legislator from Nadiad, Pankaj Desai was hacked.

On Friday morning, an FIR was lodged at Nadiad Town police station against unknown persons under Indian penal code section 469 for forgery and sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jainil Panchal, social media manager on contract basis for Desai, said, “Around 11:30 pm on Thursday, when I tried to open Pankaj Desai ‘s Facebook account on my phone, I received a message where a link was given. Upon clicking the link, a webpage opened which asked for a verification code. Meanwhile, a text message with a verification code had arrived on Pankaj Desai’s son Visant’s phone. I took it from him and entered the code. Soon after, the Facebook account got locked and its password was changed. The display picture of Pankaj Desai was changed to a black flag with words in Arabic inscribed on it. However, we had verified the account with Facebook in the past so upon sensing suspicious activity, Facebook suspended the account in the night itself. No other suspicious activity was done by the hacker and we got the account back by Friday night.”

Police said that a probe has been launched as of now.

“Till now we have not been able to find leads in the case. The display picture was changed by the unknown accused and we are looking into. Agencies such as ATS and Cyber Crime will also look into the case soon,” said B G Parmar, in charge officer, Nadiad Town police station.

