Gujarat: Eye clinics allowed to remain open during Covid curbs

After Maharashtra, the Gujarat government has allowed eye clinics and optical shops in the state to remain open amid the Covid-related restrictions.

Gujarat Opticals Federation president Deviprasad Mehta said they had handed a memorandum to the government a few days back urging that optical shops be earmarked under essential services category.

“We had come across complaints from patients and ophthalmologists in the past few days. After the state government’s nod, we have decided to keep the optical shops open from Saturday,” Mehta said. There are around 9,000 optical shops in Gujarat. ENS