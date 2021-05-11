Gujarat extends Covid curbs in 36 districts till May 18, says cases declining

People of 45 plus age group wait for their turn to get dose of COVIDSHIELD COVID-19 vaccine at Community hall which has been converted into Vaccination center in Sunday, May 9, 2021.(PTI Photo)

The state government Tuesday extended the 8 pm to 6 am night curfew and daytime restrictions, currently in force in 36 cities of Gujarat, by a week till May 18. It, however, pointed out the number of Covid-19 cases reported on a daily basis from the 33 districts had declined to around 11,000 on Monday, from a peak of 14,500 cases recorded a few days ago.

The decision to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in the state was taken after the core committee members of the state government met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, an official release issued by the government stated.

With this, night curfew between 8 pm and 6 am will continue in all these 36 cities which will include the eight corporation areas. Shops, other than those providing essential services, will remain closed during the period while industrial and business establishments will continue to function with 50 per cent staff strength. APMCs and religious places will also continue to remain closed.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the state government, however, extended some relief to eye clinics and optical shops. A few days back, representatives of optician stores had requested the government to include such shops under the essential services.

On Tuesday, the government statement said opticians are being considered as a part of medical services and allowed to function.