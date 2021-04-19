Gujarat: Experts call for 15-day self-imposed lockdown

Police personnel stop people during a night curfew, amidst spike in coronavirus cases, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Experts including doctors, religious leaders, representatives from the health management and entertainment industries called for a 15-day self-imposed lockdown and appealed citizens to follow the restrictions to contain the coronavirus infection surge in Gujarat.

Dr Dileep Mavalankar, director of Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Gandhinagar, Dr Mukesh Maheshwari, the coordinator Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gujarat branch, Dr Vasant Patel, senior physician, Abhilash Ghoda representing entertainment industry association, Padmakant Trivedi from broadcast media and Hariyani Bapu, religious leader, were among the few dignitaries who gathered in Ahmedabad to appeal for a self-imposed lockdown.

“We need to take a quick step in how we can help the government in controlling the infection. For this, one should not step out until they have a very urgent or important work,” the IIPH director said. Dr Mukesh Maheshwari said the state government will do what it decides. “But let us take a step and save people by self-imposing 10-15 days lockdown.”

The call is likely to be supported by nearly 40 organisations.