Union Budget: Expectations unmet; healthcare, welfare sectors ‘disappointed’ in Gujarat

The Union Budget was a mixed bag for Gujarat industries, especially as there were expectations of incentives for the healthcare sector fighting the pandemic.

“The healthcare sector has suffered immensely due to the pandemic. Some specific relief measures or incentive schemes were expected for the sector,” stated Hemant Shah, president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Though GCCI appreciated the provisions made for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, it felt the minimum investment limit for availing benefits of PLI (Production Linked Incentive) Scheme should have been reduced to benefit MSME units and a specific sum should have been allocated for MSME units from the total allocation.

“Income tax rates should have been rationalised in view of the inflationary trend,” Shah added. GCCI also appreciated the extension of tax exemptions for start-ups, new Act for SEZs and announcements made with regard to GIFT City.

Geeta Goradia, co-chair of FICCI in Gujarat, welcomed the budget but felt enhanced spending was needed in social sectors such as healthcare, education and direct benefit schemes like MNREGA and PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. “Specific interventions are needed for incentivising R&D in sectors such as healthcare, pharma, biotech, greentech and futuristic areas like AI, Internet of Things, etc. We will continue to engage with the government on these issues,” Goradia added.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) at Anand, welcomed the reduction in alternate minimum tax for cooperatives from 18.5 per cent to 15 per cent, and surcharge from 12 per cent to 7 per cent for cooperatives having an income Rs 1 crore-10 crore. “The decision will boost development initiatives of dairy cooperatives and ensure better remuneration to millions of farmers,” said Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB.

Rasna Group Chairman Priuz Khambatta largely applauded the budgetary provisions for infrastructure, agriculture and natural farming. “The industry was expecting more in terms of tax breaks for the middle class and more cash transfers for rural poor that would have led to more growth in consumption. The same is missing in the budget. Having said that I am sure, India deserves this progressive budget,” he stated.