Gujarat: ‘Exotic’ red potatoes to be grown in state

Exotic red and purple varieties of potatoes on display at the Global Potato Conclave in Gandhinagar, Wednesday. (Express photo) Exotic red and purple varieties of potatoes on display at the Global Potato Conclave in Gandhinagar, Wednesday. (Express photo)

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) Major, ITC Group, is looking to tie up with farmers in Gujarat to commercially cultivate exotic red varieties of potatoes that are usually found in the USA. The potatoes are rich in anthocyanin, which is a naturally occurring pigment known to boost immunity in people, said officials.

ITC has already begun field trials for the red potato variety in the state and is looking to popularise the tuber as an ideal ingredient for fresh salads. “This potato plant was brought from USA and is being developed commercially with the help of CPRI (Central Potato Research Institute). It has been under laboratory trials for the last four years. We have grown it at a farm in Chandrala near Gandhinagar.” said Nripendra K Jha, Head, Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Business and Seed Marketing, Technico Agri Sciences Limited — an arm of ITC that markets fresh potatoes under the brand “Farmland”.

The red potatoes, which have red-pigmented skin and flesh, are being grown for the first time in the country by the company. They will be showcased to farmers and experts during a field visit on January 31, the concluding day of the Global Potato Conclave. These potatoes were also kept on display for farmers visiting the Agri Expo organised alongside the conclave at Mahatma Mandir.

“This pigmented potato has all the properties as a normal potato available in the market. In addition, it has anthocyanin, an antioxidant which is known to improve our immune system. This is usually not found in potatoes grown in India. We are now going to the consumer-level to test if the people like it or not,” Jha said.

“We opted for Gujarat to grow this variety because we also plan to export it from the state. There are many exporters who are looking to export the coloured varieties of potatoes,” he said.

Fresh potatoes from India are exported to countries like Nepal, Maldives and Mauritius, while potatoes for processing units — which largely include those meant for french fries — are exported to countries like Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Apart from the red potatoes, ITC is also looking to cultivate exotic purple potatoes in Gujarat next year. “The purple potatoes are currently being imported into the country and are sold at high-end stores in Mumbai at Rs 1,000 per kg. We are looking to introduce them at around Rs 100 per kg. We are already growing it in some of the northern states,” said Sachid Madan, Chief Executive, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables and Frozen Business, ITC, which is one of the largest seed producers in the country. The purple variety of potatoes has been brought from New Zealand.

“Both the red and purple potatoes are naturally occurring varieties and not genetically modified. They are popular in fresh salads in Europe and other countries,” he added. ITC has also launched low-sugar potatoes, low-sugar french fry potatoes and high anti-oxidants potatoes.

