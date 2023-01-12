scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Artist depicts women and their daily struggle through paintings

“I feel as an artist, it is my duty to celebrate life,” says Hore who says the pandemic took a toll on her health.

The exhibition of works by Chandana Hore. ( Express Photo)
An exhibition by Kolkata artist Chandana Hore, who portrays the experiences of women and their daily struggle, opened at Amdavad ni Gufa in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The exhibition, “Strings and Strands” , showcases her works from the time she was a college student.

Hore studied at the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) in the 90s.

“I feel as an artist, it is my duty to celebrate life,” says Hore who says the pandemic took a toll on her health.

Her present paintings are influenced more by movies, series dramas and folk songs.

Hore says she is comfortable in all mediums but most of her work is are done in oil medium. Those things that people find “ugly” are used in her art, she says.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 05:01 IST
