Gujarat: Exams for classes 9-12 to have 30 % objective questions

The Gujarat government has increased the share of objective questions to 30 per cent in the examinations for general stream students of classes 9-12.

With this, exams conducted in future will contain 30 per cent objective questions, the government said on Saturday.

Making the announcement, education minister Jitu Vaghani said, “In the interest of students in the state, the government has decided to increase the quantum of objective questions to 30 per cent in the examination papers. This will lower the stress among students.”

The quantum of objective questions in the examinations for students of classes 9-12 is currently 20 per cent, while the rest 80 per cent are descriptive questions. This decision by the state government will touch 29.75 lakh students of general stream.

This arrangement is for the current academic year, the minister said adding that the move will help students prepare for competitive exams.