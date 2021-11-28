scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 27, 2021
MUST READ

Gujarat: Exams for classes 9-12 to have 30 % objective questions

🔴 Education minister Jitu Vaghani said, 'In the interest of students in the state, the government has decided to increase the quantum of objective questions to 30 per cent in the examination papers. This will lower the stress among students.'

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
November 28, 2021 4:40:05 am
Gujarat government, Jitu Vaghani, Jitu Vaghani news, exam papers, question papers, objective questions, MCQ papers, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe quantum of objective questions in the examinations for students of classes 9-12 is currently 20 per cent. (Representational)

The Gujarat government has increased the share of objective questions to 30 per cent in the examinations for general stream students of classes 9-12.

With this, exams conducted in future will contain 30 per cent objective questions, the government said on Saturday.

Making the announcement, education minister Jitu Vaghani said, “In the interest of students in the state, the government has decided to increase the quantum of objective questions to 30 per cent in the examination papers. This will lower the stress among students.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The quantum of objective questions in the examinations for students of classes 9-12 is currently 20 per cent, while the rest 80 per cent are descriptive questions. This decision by the state government will touch 29.75 lakh students of general stream.

Click here for more

This arrangement is for the current academic year, the minister said adding that the move will help students prepare for competitive exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 27: Latest News

Advertisement