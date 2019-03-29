Gujarat Ex-serviceman murder: 2 get life term, 12 acquitted

A TRIAL Court in Gondal town of Rajkot district on Thursday convicted two persons of the murder of former serviceman Vikramsinh Rana in 2003 and sentenced them to life imprisonment, while acquitting 12 others for want of evidence. Rana’s murder had triggered a fight between Kashtriyas and Patidars for political dominance in the area and led to murders of BJP leader Vinu Singala and his aide Nilesh Raiyani, as well as conviction of BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja in Raiyani murder subsequently.

Advertising

The court of Additional District Judge Jayendrakumar Vyas pronounced Ramji alias Ramlo Marakna and Haresh Chothani guilty of murdering Rana. According to prosecution, on the night of May 14, 2003, 16 accused, including Marakna and Chotani, chased Rana, who was with his relative Rajashriba Jadeja in his car, till the outskirts of Gondal town, where the duo had escaped, and murdered Rana by hitting him with wooden clubs and sharp-edged weapons.

The remaining 12 accused, who have been acquitted for want of evidence, are Narshi Monpara, Lalij Sidhdhapara, Bharat Chayani, Rajesh alias Raju Dudhatra, Dharmendra alias Dhamo Vaishnav, Kanji alias Kano Sorathia, Jagdish Ranchod Khut, Bharat Vekaria, Ajay Radadia, Jagdish Limbabhai Khut, Amit Cvadia and Ajay Kyada.

Based on a complaint filed by Rajashriba, police had booked the 16 persons, including Singala and Raiyani, under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and others related to rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. However, Singala, then president of Rajkot district unit of Youth BJP and his aide Raiyani were shot dead months later in apparent cases of revenge killings. While Raiyani was shot dead in Gondal town on February 8, 2004, Singala was killed at his residence in Rajkot on March 19, 2004. Following their deaths, case of Rana’s murder was abated against Singala and Raiyani.

Advertising

Assistant Public Prosecutor Ghanshyam Dobariya told The Indian Express that the eyewitness, Rajashriba, identified Marakna and Chothani in the court. “During the course of investigation, police had also recovered wooden clubs the accused had used in the murder. The court appreciated this evidence on record and convicted them,” Assistant Public Prosecutor Ghanshyam Dobariya told The Indian Express.

According to the prosecution, the accused murdered Rana following a dispute over the ownership of a rajwadi (ancestral estate), which had a bungalow surrounded by agricultural land. The estate belonged to Gunadityasinh alias Dhanabapa, a scion of the royal family of erstwhile Gondal state, but he had sought Rana’s help in managing it. Meanwhile, Singala purchased it from Gunadityasinh. This led to dispute among Gunadityasinh, Rana and Singala.

However, Rana’s murder triggered a dispute between the Kshatriya community, to which he belonged, and Patidar, to which Singala, for gaining political control of Gondal Assembly constituency. Jayrajsinh, who was the then sitting BJP MLA from Gondal was booked, along with others, for the murders of Raiyani and Singala.

A trial court, however, had acquitted him in the Singala murder case in 2009, while convicting four others and sentencing them to life imprisonment. Jayrajsinh was acquitted by a trial court in the Raiyani murder case in 2010, even as one person was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

But the Gujarat High Court set aside Jayrajsinh’s acquittal by the trial court in Raiyani murder case in August 2017, convicted the then sitting BJP MLA and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Jayrajsinh was elected MLA from Gondal Assembly constituency in 1998, 2002 and 2012 on BJP tickets. Presently, he is out on bail in the Raiyani murder case, while his appeal against the conviction by the Gujarat High Court is pending with the Supreme Court. His wife Geetaba Jadeja became an MLA from Gondal in 2017 on a BJP ticket.

Voters of the Patidar community dominate Gondal Assembly constituency. But the BJP has allotted ticket to Jayrajsinh or his family members in the last five elections.