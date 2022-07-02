Gujarat: Ex-sarpanch issues diktat boycotting traders from a community, authorities says ‘not valid’

The Banaskantha district administration issued a clarification on Saturday after a resolution dated June 30 was purportedly passed by the former surpanch of Waghasan Group Gram Panchayat issuing a diktat prohibiting villagers from purchasing any goods from traders from a particular community.

The district administration in its clarification stated that the diktat was issued by the former sarpanch of the village, one Mafiben Patel, who is no longer the sarpanch of the village, and thus such an order will not be valid in any way whatsoever.

The diktat mentions that the resolution is being passed in light of the “Udaipur tailor’s murder”.

District Development Officer Swapnil Khare said, “The issue came to our notice Saturday afternoon. (Mafiben Patel) stopped being the sarpanch 11 months back and right now there is no sarpanch in the village with elections due, and the village is being run by an administrator talati-cum-mantri (RR Chaudhary). We issued a clarification that the resolution written on the lettter pad of the ex-sarpanch is not the official instruction from the panchayat. The administrator has also written to the local police inspector to investigate the case and initiate proceedings if necessary.”

Meanwhile, the Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) Gujarat on Saturday wrote to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighting the issue and demanding that an FIR be immediately lodged under relevant sections of IPC against the signatories of the said resolution, and to immediately arrest them.