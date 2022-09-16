Gujarat ex-minister held over Rs 800-crore ‘financial irregularities’

Former Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhary and his personal assistant Shailesh Parikh were arrested Thursday for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 800 crore during Chaudhary’s tenure as the chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy, between 2005 and 2016, said Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

An FIR in this regard was registered at Mehsana ACB police station on September 15, based on a complaint by joint registrar of Gujarat cooperatives department PS Upadhyay, naming Chaudhary, his wife Geetaben, son Pawan, who is presently residing in the USA, and Shailesh, as accused.

The arrest comes following a joint operation by the detection of crime branch (DCB) in Ahmedabad and ACB Gujarat.

In 2020, Chaudhary, who was home minister in the Shankarsinh Vaghela government in 1996, was arrested by the CID, for his alleged involvement in a bonus scam of Rs 14.80 crore. Gujarat High Court had granted him bail in February 2021, while observing that “prima facie, amount of Rs 22,50,26,628/- has not been siphoned off and pocketed by the applicant (Chaudhary)”.

Chaudhary’s present arrest comes months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections and his 2020 arrest had come days before the election of Dudhsagar Dairy, which Chaudhay had termed as a “strategic game played by the government” with a view to see to it that Chaudhary is unable to contest the election.