Gujarat ex-DGP Chittaranjan Singh dies in Chandigarh

Former Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Chittaranjan Singh passed away at a hospital in Chandigarh on Wednes-day morning after he suffered a heart failure, his family said.

Singh, 70, was an officer of 1976 batch Gujarat IPS cadre and served as the incharge DGP of Gujarat from December 2010 to September 2012 and then served as the DGP from 2012 to 2013. Singh retired from service on February 28, 2013, and was based in Ahmedabad.

Hailing from a family of farmers in Bhatinda, Punjab, Singh graduated in science, pursued law and later became the first in his family to join the IPS.

According to his son Suraj, Singh had gone to Chandigarh two days ago to meet his relatives. After his health deteriorated early on Wednesday, Singh was taken to GMCH Hospital in sector 32 of Chandigarh where he passed away during treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

“It was his birthday on Tuesday and he had gone to Chandigarh to meet a few relatives. Around 3.30 am, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness. Doctors have told us the reason to be heart failure. He had high blood pressure issues but no other serious comorbidities. His body is being taken to our native place in Bhatinda where the funeral ceremony will take place. Our grandfather lives in Bhatinda as well,” said Suraj.

Chittaranjan Singh was the longest serving incharge DGP of the Gujarat Police as in an unprecedented step, the then Narendra Modi-led government appointed Singh, who was an ADGP rank officer to the post of DGP on December 2010, after the retirement of SS Khandwawala. In September 2012, before the Gujarat Assembly polls, Singh was promoted as DGP.

Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia tweeted, “Sad to learn about the demise of retired DGP and HoPF (head of police force) Chittaranjan Singh. May almighty god give strength to the family to bear this loss. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Gujarat Police stands by you in this moment of sorrow. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”