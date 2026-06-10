‘Got the call within minutes’: Gujarat Ex-CM Vijay Rupani’s son on Air India crash

“My father would say that cemeteries across the world are full of people who believed they were indispensable; never think that the world will stop [functioning without you]…” Rushabh Rupani said as he remembered his father and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12 last year.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Rushabh said he, like the families of other victims, was waiting to find out why the plane crashed. “I have full faith in the Government of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. And I urge all families to have full faith in the government and the system. The report will be out soon: the investigation is ongoing, so it will be inappropriate for me to comment on it at the moment. I can only say that one must have faith; it will have results soon. And all will get justice,” the 30-year-old said.

The former CM’s family plans to observe his death anniversary with the launch of welfare activities through a newly established Vijay Rupani Foundation.

Vijay Rupani was one of the 241 people on board the Air India Dreamliner heading to Gatwick (London) that crashed minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. He was scheduled to join his London-based daughter Radhika for a family get-together. His wife Anjali had flown there earlier.

Rushabh, a mechanical engineer, was working for a start-up in the United States when a friend employed with Air India called him to inform him about the accident.

“It was afternoon (of June 12) here in India, and in the US, it was the night of June 11. I have many friends in Air India. Personally, I like aviation. As an engineer, aviation and aircraft are among my favourite subjects. Many of my friends are pilots. One of my friends called me at night. I can never forget that phone call. In the middle of the night, [the friend] said that there is bad news and that this accident has happened,” Rushabh said. “I got the call within minutes of the crash.”

“His death was a paramount loss not only for my family, but also for innumerable party workers and others who came to him for mentorship and guardianship. And this loss can never be filled.”

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Rupani’s body was identified after the DNA samples matched those of his sister Charu and cousin Aminesh.

After the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rupani’s family members, especially his wife Anjali, at the Ahmedabad airport to express condolences. Rusbhabh said, “PM Sir and my father worked together for so many years… I was not there (during the meeting), but I came to know that his (PM Modi’s) eyes were moist… The warmth he showed to the family at that difficult hour…we are grateful to him forever.”

Recalling a lesson taught to him by his father, Rushabh said, “My father would say never think that the world would stop [functioning] if something was to happen to us. That the world would always move on. The show must go on. My father taught us to have ‘sthitpragyata (steadfastness)’ and not allow either happiness or sorrow to overwhelm us.”

“The loss of a parent is very difficult to put into words. There is an absence of a mentor, a guide, and it will be there forever. However, his thoughts, values, and principles are still alive. The pain of losing a dear one is still there, but we are moving with courage on the path paved by him,” he added.

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After the crash, the family invited people from across the board to share their memories of Vijay Rupani. They got a huge response from people from different spheres, including industrialists, politicians, bureaucrats, and social workers. And now, the family is planning a book that will recount those ‘memories’.

“The book will be released soon,” Rushabh said.

Also, the Rupanis have formed a voluntary organisation, Vijay Rupani Memorial Foundation, that will carry out welfare activities in the field of health, education, and community service. It will also help youngsters in their careers.

Rushabh said the foundation would work on the principles of his late father.

“My father believed that the focus should be on ‘sarva’ (all) and not swa (oneself). With that mantra, and for the wholesome development of people, and to reach the poorest, we have organised welfare activities on June 13 and 14 in Rajkot [to mark the anniversary of the plane crash],” he said.

The programmes include a kidney awareness seminar and a free medical camp in coordination with the Indian Medical Association.

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It is to be noted that the Rupani family has been carrying out welfare activities for children from underprivileged sections for years now under the aegis of Pujit Rupani Trust. The trust was founded by Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali in memory of their son Pujit, who died in an accident when he was three years old.

Asked if he will visit the crash site on June 12, Rusbhabh said, “Whenever I pass by that place, I stop and offer my obeisance. But otherwise, there is no specific plan to visit the site on the day.”

On the crash site

The plane crashed in Ahmedabad city’s Meghaninagar area, where a hostel and mess of BJ Medical College were situated. The facilities were severely damaged. Recently, the Gujarat government announced plans to demolish the damaged hostel blocks and build a new PG hostel complex at the spot with Rs 105 crore. Against this announcement, some grieving relatives of the victims have appealed to the state government to build a memorial at the crash site.

On this development, Rushabh said, “Whenever such a question arises, I imagine what could have been my father’s thought on it. This attitude helps me. If there is a development project where students will stay, study, get higher education and make their careers, then my father would never oppose it.”

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“I understand that people’s emotions are attached… It is in my opinion that developmental work should never stop. But a small place may be allocated (at the crash site) where people can visit and pay their respects. But I must add that neither my father nor our family would ever be against any developmental project.”

On joining politics

Asked if he would join active politics, Rushabh said that his entire family has been associated with the RSS and the BJP for years. “I want to stay a party worker forever. I am a party worker and will remain one. There was no other expectation in the past, and it is not there (even now).”